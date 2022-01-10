Etienne gives injury update

Football

January 10, 2022

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne met with the media on Monday and gave an update on his health status after missing the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, suffered during a preseason game back in August.

Etienne told reporters his rehab is going well and he expects to “be ready for training camp,” per John Shipley of SI.com.

Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reported that Etienne has been running in a pool as part of his rehab process and will begin running on the field soon, and that he hasn’t been able to squat but will soon.

According to Demetrius Harvey of Big Cat Country, Etienne said he was told by doctors that he could have returned this season, but they recommended him sitting out the entire season so he could completely recover from the Lisfranc injury.

Etienne, the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468), was selected by the Jaguars in the first round (25th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

