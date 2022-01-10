Former Tiger announces transfer destination

A Clemson transfer has announced his next destination.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies has committed to the University of Minnesota. Jefferies announced his intent to transfer to P.J. Fleck’s program on Monday after officially entering the portal a week ago.

As for Jefferies, he played 24 total snaps across six games this season and recorded a tackle at South Carolina.

The Covington, Ga., native and Newton High School product entered the 2021 season with 21 tackles (one for loss) and a half-sack in 169 career snaps over 23 games.

For the second consecutive offseason, a former Clemson Tiger has opted to transfer to Minnesota. Nyles Pinckney did so as a grad transfer in January of 2021 and now Jefferies has nearly a year later.

