Saban weighs in on NIL, transfer portal

During his final pre-game press conference ahead of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia, Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on a number of topics, including the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

Saban called for “national legislation” regarding NIL when discussing its affect on recruiting, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

More from Saban on NIL: "We need some kind of national legislation to control that. There will be an imbalance as to who dominates college football if it isn’t regulated." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2022

As for the transfer portal, here’s some of what Saban had to say, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network:

Alabama’s Nick Saban on transfer portal: “Anyone that has a little discontent can get in the transfer portal" & see what can happen. "I don’t think that was the intention of transfer portal. There are 85 scholarship players. A lot of this is based on playing time" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2022

