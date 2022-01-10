Saban weighs in on NIL, transfer portal

During his final pre-game press conference ahead of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia, Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on a number of topics, including the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

Saban called for “national legislation” regarding NIL when discussing its affect on recruiting, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

As for the transfer portal, here’s some of what Saban had to say, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network:

