Some frustration growing in College Football Playoff expansion talks

By January 10, 2022 3:23 pm

The College Football Playoff committee met on Monday to continue expansion talks.

However, the committee wasn’t able to reach an agreement on expanding the playoff and will continue to meet and discuss the subject, according to multiple reports.

Bowls, automatic qualifier status and timing are among the issues holding up potential expansion, according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was frustrated that a decision on expansion wasn’t reached, while CFP executive director Bill Hancock reportedly remains optimistic and said they’re not closing the door on expansion before 2026.

