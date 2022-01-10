Some frustration growing in College Football Playoff expansion talks

The College Football Playoff committee met on Monday to continue expansion talks.

However, the committee wasn’t able to reach an agreement on expanding the playoff and will continue to meet and discuss the subject, according to multiple reports.

Bowls, automatic qualifier status and timing are among the issues holding up potential expansion, according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was frustrated that a decision on expansion wasn’t reached, while CFP executive director Bill Hancock reportedly remains optimistic and said they’re not closing the door on expansion before 2026.

No decision reached today on expanding playoff. They will continue to meet & discuss. Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby said he’s “disappointed” commissioners can’t come to an agreement on a new 12-team playoff — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby very frustrated talks continue but no decision reached today on expanding playoff. “Have you ever seen the movie ‘Groundhog Day?’ ” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

Bowlsby said they “didn’t even get close to unanimity.” Asked “have you seen the movie groundhogs day?” — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 10, 2022

12 team playoff on hold for now. “I’m disappointed,” B12 Bob Bowlsby said just now. Adds too much “parochiality” among peers. Bowl issues, payout, among the issues. Bowlsby upset over lack of progress after commishes met for a total of 8 hours over three days. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 10, 2022

Hancock said “we’re going into overtime.” — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 10, 2022

Hancock said timing isn’t right for some, bowl issues remain, and AQ status still a sticking point. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 10, 2022

The synopsis of the CFP expansion conversation is that there’s going to be another conversation. Bowls, AQs and revenue distribution are among the factors still in the way. Bill Hancock was optimistic. Bob Bowlsby was vocally frustrated. Supposedly another meeting in weeks. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks