Tennessee LB gets in touch with Hall, ‘excited’ for next Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a promising linebacker prospect who is firmly on Clemson’s future recruiting radar.

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy’s Edwin Spillman – a class of 2024 recruit with more than a half-dozen Power Five offers already under his belt – told TCI that he got back in touch with his area recruiter for the Tigers, Lemanski Hall, last week.

Spillman reached out to Hall, giving him a call, and the two were able to have a conversation over the phone.

“We talked about recruiting, talked about my football season and also he told me what him and his staff members at Clemson see in me,” Spillman said. “We also talked about finding a time to go to Clemson soon. And coach also told me to just keep working hard and keep getting better on the field and also off the field!”

What did Hall tell Spillman regarding what the Tigers see in the talented 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore?

“He just said that they see that I have good character and it is important to have that,” Spillman said, “and they see that I take pride in the stuff I do whether it’s football or school or anything like that.”

Clemson is clearly showing considerable early interest in Spillman, who named Ohio State and Tennessee as a couple of other schools he’s feeling a lot of love from at this point in his recruiting process.

While the Tigers haven’t started offering 2024 recruits yet, Spillman owns offers from the Buckeyes and Volunteers, along with Georgia, South Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Spillman plans to continue visiting the schools that have offered him, as well as some others that haven’t pulled the trigger on an offer just yet, including Clemson. He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and expects to return to campus sometime in the spring or summer, in addition to attending a game or games at Death Valley next season.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing what it’s like over there at Clemson again,” he said. “I haven’t been there since last summer and I’m excited to visit again soon.”

