This national analyst isn't ready to call Clemson a playoff contender next season

By January 11, 2022 2:47 pm

Looking ahead to the 2022 college football season, right now, this national analyst isn’t ready to call Clemson a contender for the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday, with the book now officially closed on the 2021 college football campaign, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports released his way-too-early top 25 for the 2022 college football season.

Dodd has Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) all the way down at No. 9 in his rankings for 2022.

While Dodd believes the Tigers have a chance to extend their streak of consecutive 10-plus-win seasons in 2022, he “can’t put Clemson in the playoff hunt just yet.”

“The Tigers should be back in the hunt for a 10-win season (for the 12th straight year). Sorry, can’t put Clemson in the playoff hunt just yet,” Dodd wrote. “There is too much uncertainty at quarterback, where D.J. Uiagalelei needs to prove himself, and across the coaching staff with two new coordinators.”

Dodd ranked Alabama No. 1 in his way-too-early top 25, followed by (in order from Nos. 2-10) Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson and Arkansas.

