4-star Florida corner picks up Clemson offer

A cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class reported an offer from Clemson on Wedneday night.

American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) four-star cornerback Damari Brown announced the offer on Twitter.

In addition to Clemson, Brown currently holds offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, USF and West Virginia.

Brown (6-1, 185) ranks as the No. 36 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Truly Blessed To Receive An Offer From The Clemson University!!🐅 #blessed pic.twitter.com/szGmkFp06b — Damari Brown (@db2_era) January 13, 2022

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!