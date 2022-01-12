Former Clemson QB enters transfer portal

A former Clemson quarterback has reportedly put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson has entered the portal, according to multiple reports.

A former five-star prospect in the class of 2017, Johnson, of course, began his career playing for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers before transferring to Northwestern after the 2017 season, when he went 21-of-27 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns against an interception in 76 snaps over seven games.

After sitting out as a sophomore in 2018 due to the transfer rule, Johnson appeared in six games with five starts as a junior in 2019, throwing for 432 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 64 yards and a score. The Brownsburg, Ind., native appeared in two games as part of Northwestern’s 7-2 campaign in 2020, then in 2021, completed 45-of-75 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Rated as the top quarterback in the nation by ESPN coming out of Brownsburg High School, Johnson has completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,090 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions during his career overall.

