Jacksonville might want to rethink this head coach option

Last night, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, one of the coaches being linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach opening, had a bit of a meltdown.

During the national championship game vs. Georgia, a video of O’Brien in the coach’s box getting a bit… heated… started making the rounds online.

O’Brien, obviously frustrated due to his offense’s poor performance, can be seen slamming the table in frustration — a sentiment felt by many Alabama fans. If you take a look online today, O’Brien has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his play-calling during last night’s loss.

This isn’t the first time the coach has had a bit of a meltdown. A video went viral of him verbally engaging with a fan back when he was the Houston Texans’ head coach and allegedly shouted some profane statements while walking off the field.

With Jacksonville being young and inexperienced, you have to wonder if someone with O’Brien’s temperament would be a good fit, or if the Jaguars will end up looking elsewhere to find a new coach for former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Bill O'Brien was heated after Georgia's stop 😳 pic.twitter.com/4U1qqr10Hf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022

