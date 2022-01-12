Where is Clemson in ESPN's final college football power rankings?

Now that the 2021 college football season is a wrap, ESPN released its final college football power rankings on Wednesday.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) finished at No. 15 in ESPN’s final power rankings.

“The Tigers struggled to find any offensive consistency for much of the season and were held to fewer than 20 points in regulation in six of their 13 games,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “All eyes will be on the quarterback position and rising junior DJ Uiagalelei next season as well as a Clemson coaching staff that has been revamped. Staff continuity has been a constant under Dabo Swinney, but he lost offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to the Virginia head job and defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the Oklahoma head job. Swinney promoted from within to fill both positions — quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter replacing Elliott and senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin moving from an analyst’s role to replace Venables. The Tigers ended the 2021 season on a six-game winning streak to ensure their 10th consecutive season of 10 or more wins.”

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Cincinnati comprise the top five of ESPN’s final power rankings, in that order from Nos. 1-5.

The two ACC teams ranked ahead of Clemson in the final ESPN power rankings are Pittsburgh (No. 13) and Wake Forest (No. 14), while NC State is ranked one spot behind the Tigers at No. 16.

Clemson is ranked No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the final Coaches Poll.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks