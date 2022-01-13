Former NFL player breaks down Lawrence's strong finish to rookie season

Trevor Lawrence finished his rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a high note last Sunday, completing 23-of-32 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while leading the Jags to a 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville.

The former Clemson quarterback began the game with 12 straight completions and ended up posting a passer rating of 111.9, his best passer rating in any game this season.

Watch Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman — who played defensive end for the Jags (1995-98) and also played for the New York Jets (1989-94) after being selected in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft out of Virginia — break down Lawrence’s film from the game vs. the Colts in the following feature from the Jaguars:

