Neff on expansion of softball stadium, new women's sports

Clemson’s new athletic director, Graham Neff, was a guest Thursday morning on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network.

Speaking about the excitement surrounding the Clemson Softball program right now after the Tigers won the ACC in their first full season last year, Neff said they are considering expansion of the softball stadium.

“We’ve sold out of softball tickets, you can’t buy them anymore,” he said.

“We’re talking about expansion of the stadium. So, that bar that Coach (John) Rittman, Valerie Cagle and the girls have set, there’s so much pride and excitement with it. As we start two new women’s programs over the next two years, we have that desire for success and certainly investment.”

Neff talked about where things stand with those new women’s programs, with the Tigers adding women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics as varsity programs in the next two years.

“The success of the ACC, currently and historically, traditionally, within all of our Olympic sports portfolio, that’s just ingrained in me, and certainly here at Clemson,” Neff said. “So, the ability to add to our sports with women’s lacrosse and gymnastics… We have a women’s lacrosse coach here we hired this past summer, had some commits and some signees, so the matriculation of them this summer and into competing next academic year is exciting, and we need to hire a gymnastics coach. From a, ‘Hey, what are the first couple things to do on the list?’ Looking to hire a new, inaugural gymnastics coach at Clemson here in February, March, April.”

