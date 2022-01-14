Clemson's WRU flex

Clemson Football put out a pretty sweet shoutout to its three 1,000-yard wideouts on Twitter — Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Tee Higgins.

It’s pretty cool being able to turn on just about any NFL game and seeing at least one former Tiger out there making plays.

Hopefully next season a healthy DeAndre Hopkins will make it four 1,000-yard receivers.

