Good news for Elliott and UVA

“After a long talk with my family, I’m excited to announce I will be coming back to the University of Virginia and playing one more year,” Armstrong said in a video posted on social media Thursday night.

As a junior this past season, Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, accounted for 4,700 yards of total offense and threw for 31 touchdowns — all single-season UVA records.

For his career (2018-21), Armstrong ranks second all-time at UVA with 6,824 passing yards, third in career total offense (7,720 yards) and third in career passing touchdowns (51).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

