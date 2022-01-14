Jags teammates see bright future for Lawrence after overcoming 'nightmare season' in Jacksonville

It’s safe to say that former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence earned the respect of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates during his rookie season with the franchise.

Meeting with the media this week following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Jags veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale had good things to say about Lawrence and the leadership ability he showed throughout what was a tumultuous season, during which the team went 3-14, faced off-field issues in the organization and saw former head coach Urban Meyer get fired in December.

“It was a nightmare season to have for a rookie,” Ogunbowale said, via Jaguars.com. “To have to deal with the things that we dealt with, it was definitely tough. It had to be tough for him to deal with it, but he overcame it and was able to lead us. I’m looking forward to watching him in the future.” Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor echoed those sentiments and spoke highly of Lawrence this week as well.