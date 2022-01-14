Jags teammates see bright future for Lawrence after overcoming 'nightmare season' in Jacksonville

It’s safe to say that former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence earned the respect of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates during his rookie season with the franchise.
Meeting with the media this week following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Jags veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale had good things to say about Lawrence and the leadership ability he showed throughout what was a tumultuous season, during which the team went 3-14, faced off-field issues in the organization and saw former head coach Urban Meyer get fired in December.
“It was a nightmare season to have for a rookie,” Ogunbowale said, via Jaguars.com. “To have to deal with the things that we dealt with, it was definitely tough. It had to be tough for him to deal with it, but he overcame it and was able to lead us. I’m looking forward to watching him in the future.”
Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor echoed those sentiments and spoke highly of Lawrence this week as well.
“He’s a great leader,” Taylor said. “He came in from Day One leading us and we all bought in to what he needed us to do. We all love him. We just want to see him get better and better from here. He had a great year. We just love the progression he had throughout the year.
“It’s only going to get better for him. He’s going to be a great player.”
Entering the final game of his rookie season last Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence had completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 3,418 yards and 10 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.
But the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick ended the season strong by playing arguably his best game against the Colts, completing 23-of-32 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while leading the Jags to a 26-11 win in Jacksonville.
“I see a great future for Trevor,” Taylor added.
–Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images
