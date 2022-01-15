Clemson award winner's from football banquet

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-ACC defensive back Dexter Davis has been named the recipient of the 2022 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. Since 2013, Dabo Swinney has presented the honor to a former Clemson player who has consistently demonstrated the qualities of leadership, community service and other high qualities that are consistent with excellence since graduating from the Clemson program.
Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient.
Davis was a starter on Clemson’s great defenses between 1988-90 when the Tigers had a 10-2 record and finished in the top 12 of the final AP poll each year. The 1988 team won the ACC Championship, as Davis became the first Clemson true freshman to start at cornerback under Danny Ford. A first-team Freshman All-American by Sporting News, Davis had 36 tackles and 11 passes broken up that year. His final pass deflection of the year was a game-saver in the end zone that clinched Clemson’s 13-6 win over Oklahoma in the Citrus Bowl.
In 1989, Davis started all 12 games and was named second-team All-ACC by UPI. He accumulated 55 total tackles to go with 16 passes broken up and three interceptions. As a junior in 1990, he had a career-high 85 tackles, led the ACC with six interceptions and finished with 15 total passes broken up.
Clemson’s 1990 defense was the first in school history to lead the nation in total defense. Davis scored two touchdowns from his cornerback position that year, one on a 52-yard fumble return at NC State and one on a 30-yard interception return against North Carolina.
The native of Sumter, S.C. decided to turn professional after his junior year and was a fourth-round draft choice by the Phoenix Cardinals in the 1991 NFL Draft. He played 59 games over six years for Cardinals and the Rams.
At the conclusion of his playing career, Davis began a coaching career as an assistant at Morgan State on the staff of his good friend Stump Mitchell. He finished his degree requirements while serving as the defensive backs coach. One of his players at Morgan State was Daronte Jones, who served as LSU’s defensive coordinator during the 2021 season.
Davis went into high school coaching in the state of South Carolina at Battery Creek High School in Charleston, S.C. He later started the program at Southside Christian in Greenville, S.C. Between 2005-07, at the urging of his former coach and NFL legend Jim Johnson, Davis coached in NFL Europe for the Hamburg Sea Devils. Davis prided himself in the development of undersized cornerback Brent Grimes, who later became an All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Davis is currently the President and CEO of Eagle Universal Services, a company that provides unique engineering and construction contracting services. The company’s customers include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marines, the NFL and Bank of America.
Davis has been a long-time member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has worked with Atlanta-based programs at Georgia State, Morris Brown and Morehouse. He also has worked for the Atlanta Falcons as a “character coach” and has been director of football ministries in Brazil, Hungary and East Africa. He serves on the board of the Kenya Project, serving students in East Africa. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Liberty Street STEAM Charter School in Sumter, S.C.
Davis was named to the city of Sumter (S.C.) Hall of Fame and the Sumter High School Hall of Fame. In 1996, he was named to the Clemson Centennial Football team.
Davis and his wife, LaShea, have four children: Breci (a Clemson graduate), Shye, D.J. and Micah, who just finished his sophomore year at the United States Air Force Academy as a football student-athlete.
Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients
2013: Brian Dawkins, 1992-95
2014: Bill Smith, 1977-81
2015: Warren Forney, 1991-95
2016: Jerry Butler, 1975-78
2017: Jeff Davis, 1978-81
2018: Mark Richardson, 1979-82
2019: Michael Allen, 1995-98
2020: Michael Dean Perry, 1984-87
2021: Carl Martin, 1979-82
2022: Dexter Davis, 1988-90
In addition to Davis’ selection for this honor, Clemson’s list of awards presented at the team’s annual awards banquet on Saturday evening is included below.
OFFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position
QB DJ Uiagalelei
RB Kobe Pace
RB Will Shipley
WR Beaux Collins
WR Justyn Ross
TE Davis Allen
OL Jordan McFadden
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
OL Matt Bockhorst
OL Walker Parks
RB Darien Rencher
WR Will Swinney
12th Man Award
WR Will Brown
WR Dacari Collins
TE Sage Ennis
WR Will Swinney
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
TE Davis Allen
OL Will Putnam
Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year
WR Dacari Collins
TE Sage Ennis
OL Hunter Rayburn
OL Mason Trotter
Rookie of the Year
RB Will Shipley
Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year
DE Cade Denhoff
LB Matthew Maloney
S Bubba McAtee
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
TE Davis Allen
OL Jordan McFadden
RB Will Shipley
Future Impact Players
TE Jake Briningstool
RB Phil Mafah
OL Marcus Tate
WR E.J. Williams
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish players
OL Matt Bockhorst
TE Sage Ennis
RB Kobe Pace
DEFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position
DE K.J. Henry
DE Myles Murphy
DE Xavier Thomas
DT Tyler Davis
LB Baylon Spector
LB James Skalski
CB Andrew Booth Jr.
CB Mario Goodrich
S Nolan Turner
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
DT Tyler Davis
CB Sheridan Jones
S Andrew Mukuba
LB Trenton Simpson
DE Xavier Thomas
12th Man Award
LB LaVonta Bentley
LB Barrett Carter
S R.J. Mickens
DT Etinosa Reuben
S Tyler Venables
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
DT Tyler Davis
DE K.J. Henry
LB James Skalski
LB Baylon Spector
S Nolan Turner
DT Tré Williams
Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year
LB LaVonta Bentley
CB Mario Goodrich
DT Ruke Orhorhoro
S Jalyn Phillips
LB Trenton Simpson
DE Xavier Thomas
Rookies of the Year
LB Barrett Carter
S Andrew Mukuba
Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year
LB David Cote
OL Jacob Edwards
WR Hamp Greene
QB Billy Wiles
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
CB Andrew Booth Jr.
DE Myles Murphy
LB James Skalski
LB Baylon Spector
S Nolan Turner
Future Impact Players
LB Sergio Allen
DT DeMonte Capehart
DT Payton Page
DE Kevin Swint
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
CB Nate Wiggins
DE Greg Williams
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish players
DT Bryan Bresee
DE Justin Mascoll
S Jalyn Phillips
LB Baylon Spector
DE Regan Upshaw
DT Tré Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS
Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year
DT Ruke Orhorhoro
Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year
TE Davis Allen
WR/PR Will Brown
H/PR Will Swinney
Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year
S Carson Donnelly
CB Mario Goodrich
S Jalyn Phillips
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year
TE Will Blackston
WR Tye Herbstreit
Specialists of the Year
LS Jack Maddox
PK B.T. Potter
P Will Spiers
STRENGTH AWARDS
NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American Candidates
OL Jordan McFadden
LB Baylon Spector
Dedication Award
TE Davis Allen
LB Jack Maddox
LB James Skalski
P Will Spiers
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains
OL Matt Bockhorst
DE Justin Foster
PK B.T. Potter
LB Baylon Spector
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members
OL Nathan Brooks
LB Colby Doolittle
WR Tye Herbstreit
OL Tristan Leigh
LB Matthew Maloney
WR Max May
S Bubba McAtee
LB Evan McCutchen
OL Jordan McFadden
DT Etinosa Reuben
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
PK Jonathan Weitz
DE Greg Williams
ADDITIONAL AWARDS
Most Inspirational Player of the Year
WR Justyn Ross
GPA Awards
Overall: LB David Cote, WR Max May
Senior: WR Will Brown
Junior: WR Drew Swinney
Sophomore: PK Jonathan Weitz
Redshirt Freshman: LB Joey Eddis
Freshman: LS Holden Caspersen, PK Hogan Morton and RB Will Shipley
True Tigers of the Year
Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff
WR Beaux Collins
CB Mario Goodrich
LB Jake Venables
DE Greg Williams
Spiritual Leadership Award
WR Drew Swinney
Tim Bourret Award
Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media
OL Matt Bockhorst
P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year
OL Matt Bockhorst
P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award
P Will Spiers
P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year
DE K.J. Henry
Team Captains
OL Matt Bockhorst
WR Will Brown
CB Mario Goodrich
WR Justyn Ross
LB James Skalski
LB Baylon Spector
P Will Spiers
S Nolan Turner