Clemson coaches stop by school of Alabama 5-star

The Clemson Insider has learned that multiple Clemson coaches stopped by a Yellowhammer State high school to visit with a highly-touted five-star prospect Friday.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall visited Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) to see one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in A.J. Harris.

Harris transferred to Central, which has Clemson connections, after spending time at The Glenwood School. Central, of course, is where Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams both went to high school.

The elite cornerback prospect elected to back off his original Jan. 11 commitment date in the wake of all the coaching changes this offseason. Harris is not re-opening his recruitment but wants to continue to weigh his options as the coaching landscape in college football has certainly changed.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior is ranked as the No. 3 corner and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Harris this past June when he was on campus for a visit.

“I loved the way Clemson is set up,” Harris told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “It’s a very discreet location. There’s not too much going on all-around it. I’m a homebody, I don’t really like doing too much. That’s kind of right up my alley and it’s just making sure that you get your education and playing football at a high level. That’s just something that’s big for me. I’m not really a big city type of guy. I definitely like the setup of the whole campus.”

Harris returned to Clemson in July and was a guest of the Tigers for the season-opening matchup against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. He was also in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021.

