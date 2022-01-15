Clemson transfer headed to another ACC program

One of Clemson’s transfers revealed Saturday where he will continue his playing career.

Receiver Frank Ladson Jr. took to social media to announce he will be staying in the ACC. Ladson is headed to Miami, where he will play for Hurricanes first-year coach Mario Cristobal.

The move also means Ladson will also face his former team next season. Clemson is scheduled to host Miami in the fall.

Ladson, a Miami native, spent three seasons at Clemson, though injuries limited his effectiveness. Ladson finished his time with the Tigers with 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns in 30 games. He played in just five games this season after suffering a groin injury.