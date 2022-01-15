Clemson's offensive staff visits with signee Friday night

Although he’s already put pen to paper and is officially a member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, the Tigers’ offensive staff was in attendance for Antonio Williams’ basketball game on Friday night.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and running backs coach C.J. Spiller made the trip to Irmo (S.C.) and watched the four-star wide receiver help lead Dutch Fork to a 72-46 win over Chapin.

Williams signed during the early signing period but was among three Clemson signees who won’t arrive until the summer. So, he still has one final semester of high school remaining.

While his high school football career is over, he still has some work to do on the hardwood.

As a senior in 2021, Williams tallied 85 catches for 1,625 yards (including 10 100-yard receiving games) and 15 scores while helping Dutch Fork reach the state championship game and finish with a 12-1 record.

He played on three state championship teams at Dutch Fork and lost only one game in his high school career, which saw him finish with 137 career catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Williams is ranked as a top-100 player nationally by ESPN, which considers him the No. 83 overall player in the nation, the ninth-best receiver and the third-best player in South Carolina.

Football is family. So happy to have some special guests tonight to watch our guy play and win 💜 pic.twitter.com/kN5naXkrlc — Courtney Holloway (@c_williams31) January 15, 2022

