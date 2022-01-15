Could this team no longer be a suitor for Watson?

It appears that a team that was once viewed as the most likely landing spot for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is no longer.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of Watson will likely be greatly diminished now that Brian Flores is no longer the team’s head coach.

The Dolphins had previously been consistently linked with Watson, but Miami’s perceived interest in the Houston Texans quarterback was presumably driven by its now ousted-head coach.

With Flores now interviewing for head coaching positions elsewhere, it seems like the organization is poised to go in a different direction. Schefter went on to say that a potential Watson deal isn’t completely dead, but with his biggest proponent no longer in the building, it’s very unlikely.