Latest on Xavier Thomas and if he will return to Clemson

With Monday’s deadline quickly approaching for Xavier Thomas to announce if he plans to enter the 2022 NFL draft, a monumental decision is on the horizon for the Clemson defensive end.

We wanted to pass along the latest information we have heard over the last 24 hours on this decision.

Weeks ago it was expected that Thomas would almost definitely be entering the draft. Things have changed over the last couple of weeks. according to sources we have spoken with about his decision. Now the possibility of a return to Clemson is real.

Thomas did not receive the feedback from the NFL that he had hoped after the season.

Thomas lived in the backfield of opponents this season, but the constant pressure didn’t translate on the stat sheet. Thomas finished the season with 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. During his freshman year, Thomas had 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Thomas has the potential to be a high first-round pick if he comes back and has a dominant season next year. He has been weighing what will be best for his future and his family. Thomas has been considering feedback from his family, Swinney and others.

On Jan. 3, his good friend K.J. Henry announced that he would return for one more season with the Tigers.

We will soon know if Thomas will make an announcement that will shake the Southland.

Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this situation over the weekend. An announcement could come as soon as Saturday.