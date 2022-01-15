Scott going to watch former Tigers

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to spend his afternoon watching a couple of former South Florida Bulls and many of the Tigers that played when he was on staff at Clemson.
Scott will be in attendance to watch the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon.
Sara and I are excited to fly up to Cincy this morning to watch and support former USF Bull @wilcox_mitchell and former Clemson Tigers @renfrowhunter @teehiggins5 @djread98 Should be a great game #Playoffs2022 @USFFootball @ClemsonFB @Raiders @Bengals pic.twitter.com/x3hqRE5OKi
Also three more former Tigers playing for the raiders John Simpson, Trayvon Mullen and @Cle_Missile https://t.co/3ouxUVU103 pic.twitter.com/kxadxWj03U
