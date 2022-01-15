Scott going to watch former Tigers

Scott going to watch former Tigers

Feature

Scott going to watch former Tigers

By January 15, 2022 1:49 pm

By |

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to spend his afternoon watching a couple of former South Florida Bulls and many of the Tigers that played when he was on staff at Clemson.

Scott will be in attendance to watch the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon.

, , , , , Feature

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home