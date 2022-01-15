Special post from Clemson standout to his father

Clemson standout defender Trenton Simpson took to Twitter Friday to congratulate his father on retiring from the United States Army and added and added a thank you to all the men and women who serve.

The Tigers played tribute to both active-duty and retired military personnel for its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 13. Prior to Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn, Simpson was given the honor of running the American Flag down the hill while also getting to share that moment with someone very special: his father, Commander Sergeant Major, Timothy Simpson.

“It meant a lot to me because my dad’s been in the military my whole life and he’s sacrificed so much time away from me and my family, so for him to be represented, it meant the world to me,” Simpson said following Clemson’s win over UConn.

“I just know how hard it’s been and how hard he goes to provide for me and my family, so it’s just a blessing. I was so proud when they offered me to run down the hill with the flag… I was like, ‘Yeah like I’m all in, I want to do it,’ because my dad didn’t know about it, so I know he was so excited to see me carry it down the hill.”