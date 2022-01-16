Report: Watson in 'constant communication' with recently ousted head coach

More reports have surfaced surrounding Deshaun Watson and possible trade destinations.

It’s being reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that the former Clemson quarterback has been in contact with recently ousted Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Flores, who was fired by Miami after the completion of the 2021 season, has been interested in Watson as his potential signal-caller for quite some time now. According to Schultz, Watson has been in contact with Flores and the two are trying to work out a scenario, in which they can team up with one another.

Apparently, the New York Giants are among one of the top teams being discussed here. Obviously, a lot of pieces would have to fall into place for this to happen. That all starts with Flores getting his second head coaching position and has Schultz reports, he has the Giants “at the top” of his list.

We shouldn’t expect a resolution on Watson’s status anytime soon, but trade rumors will continue to circulate, as NFL teams figure out their quarterback situations in 2022 and beyond.