What They Are Saying: Xavier Thomas returns to Clemson

Clemson players, coaches and others reacted quickly when Xavier Thomas announced that he would return to the Tigers next season.
In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Thomas’ decision to return to Clemson for one final season:
Fired up to have you back! Huge piece of the best DL in the country! Can’t wait for next season! https://t.co/xu7trHz0Mm
— Wesley Goodwin (@WesleyGoodwin) January 16, 2022
Mood pic.twitter.com/uILxX4heGN
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 16, 2022
DLU??
— Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 16, 2022
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 16, 2022
just watch how we turn up! 😉
— Groovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) January 16, 2022
Yes sir, let’s get it baby!!!!
— Michael Reed (@CUCoachReed) January 16, 2022
Boy Boy..
We gone have some fun this year 🥷🏾 https://t.co/1HBOQaCnDb
— jordan mcfadden (@Jmac_2332) January 16, 2022
Yooo… this is HUGE https://t.co/MV6Zbs05My
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 16, 2022
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas announces his intentions to return to Clemson next season and not put his name into the NFL draft by the Monday deadline.
Huge news for the Tigers defense heading into next season.@WSPA7 https://t.co/RG5zbzhCjA
— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 16, 2022
Xavier Thomas
KJ Henry
Bryan Bresee
Myles Murphy
Tyler Davis
Ruke Orhorhoro
Payton Page
Justin Mascoll
DeMonte Capehart
Tre Williams
Zaire Patterson
Cade Denhoff
Etinosa Reuben
Greg Williams
Kevin Swint
2022 D-Line looking scary. pic.twitter.com/vEKrCNulwk
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 16, 2022
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!