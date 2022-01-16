What They Are Saying: Xavier Thomas returns to Clemson

Clemson players, coaches and others reacted quickly when Xavier Thomas announced that he would return to the Tigers next season.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Thomas’ decision to return to Clemson for one final season:

Fired up to have you back! Huge piece of the best DL in the country! Can’t wait for next season! https://t.co/xu7trHz0Mm — Wesley Goodwin (@WesleyGoodwin) January 16, 2022

DLU?? — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 16, 2022

just watch how we turn up! 😉 — Groovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) January 16, 2022

Yes sir, let’s get it baby!!!! — Michael Reed (@CUCoachReed) January 16, 2022

Boy Boy..

We gone have some fun this year 🥷🏾 https://t.co/1HBOQaCnDb — jordan mcfadden (@Jmac_2332) January 16, 2022

Yooo… this is HUGE https://t.co/MV6Zbs05My — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 16, 2022

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas announces his intentions to return to Clemson next season and not put his name into the NFL draft by the Monday deadline.

Huge news for the Tigers defense heading into next season.@WSPA7 https://t.co/RG5zbzhCjA — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 16, 2022

Xavier Thomas

KJ Henry

Bryan Bresee

Myles Murphy

Tyler Davis

Ruke Orhorhoro

Payton Page

Justin Mascoll

DeMonte Capehart

Tre Williams

Zaire Patterson

Cade Denhoff

Etinosa Reuben

Greg Williams

Kevin Swint 2022 D-Line looking scary. pic.twitter.com/vEKrCNulwk — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 16, 2022

