What They Are Saying: Xavier Thomas returns to Clemson

What They Are Saying: Xavier Thomas returns to Clemson

Football

What They Are Saying: Xavier Thomas returns to Clemson

By January 16, 2022 8:37 am

By |

Clemson players, coaches and others reacted quickly when Xavier Thomas announced that he would return to the Tigers next season.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Thomas’ decision to return to Clemson for one final season:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19hr

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to spend his afternoon watching a couple of former South Florida Bulls and many of the Tigers that played when he was on staff at Clemson. Scott will be (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home