Alabama 4-star DL announces Clemson offer

One of the nation’s best defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class reported an offer from Clemson Monday evening.

Highland Home (Ala.) High School four-star Keldric Faulk announced the offer on Twitter.

Falk previously narrowed down his recruitment to five schools: Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Miami.

He told The Clemson Insider back in July that Clemson holds one of the top spots in his recruitment, even though he hadn’t received an offer just yet.

Now, he has that offer in tow.

“I do believe an offer is on the way,” he told TCI this past summer. “I got hurt last year, which has slowed down everything for me, but I will wake everybody up soon.”

Faulk (6-5, 248) is ranked as the No. 15 defensive linemen and No. 92 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

