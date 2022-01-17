Former Tiger fired up by playoff win

A former Tiger helped the Bengals earn their first playoff victory since 1991 Saturday.

D.J. Reader took to Twitter after Cincinnati’s first playoff win in 31 years. While the Bengals starting nose tackle only recorded two tackles in the team’s 26-19 win, he played a pivotal role.

His production isn’t always evident in the box score, but he drew multiple holding penalties Saturday. He was a disruptive force for a Bengals team that lost multiple defensive tackles throughout the duration of their playoff win.

Needless to say, Reader was thrilled to be moving on to the next round of the playoffs along with another former Tiger in Tee Higgins, who had just one catch for 10 yards.

