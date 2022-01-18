Another accolade for Mukuba

Andrew Mukuba has added to his growing list of postseason honors with one of his most prestigious so far.

Clemson’s first-year safety on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Mukuba was one of 32 true or redshirt freshmen to be named to the team and one of just two from the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut.

It’s the latest postseason accolade for Mukuba, who was a third-team All-ACC selection as well as the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also earned freshman All-America honors from 247Sports while Pro Football Focus named the 6-foot, 190-pounder to its All-True Freshman Team.

A four-star recruit out of the Texas prep ranks by way of Zimbabwe, Mukuba immediately grabbed a starting spot in Clemson’s secondary this season and started 10 games at strong safety. He finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles and tied for the team lead with nine pass breakups.

