Eason has 'great' visit with 4-star DL target

Nick Eason stopped by the home of a class of 2022 defensive lineman target on Monday.

Eason visited with Lanett (Ala.) four-star Caden Story, who decomitted from Auburn Sunday. Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/run game coordinator returned to the Yellowhammer State after visiting Story’s high school, along with Wes Goodwin on Friday.

Even though Story is looking at officially visiting Clemson this coming week (Jan. 21-23), Eason made sure to stop by a home that he’s been to before. He even made sure to bring his guitar with him.

Story committed to Auburn on Aug. 1, 2021, and Eason played a significant part in his decision. He saw Eason as someone who develop and take his game to the next level.

“Coach Eason, that’s my guy,” Story told The Clemson Insider. “He’s a real dude. We have a really close relationship. I feel like he’s one of the best in the country. I feel like he is the best in the country. Me and Coach Eason, we’re tight. We’re close. That’s my dude. That’s my guy.”

Eason had continued to recruit Story even when he was still committed to Auburn. Now that Story is an uncommitted prospect again, Eason is pulling out all the stops.

