Packer on the interesting story lines at Clemson for 2022

Packer on the interesting story lines at Clemson for 2022

Football

Packer on the interesting story lines at Clemson for 2022

By January 18, 2022 10:11 am

By |

Mark Packer believes there will be big things happening for Clemson football this year.

On the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network Packer discussed the great storylines that will be coming out of Clemson this year.

“That quarterback battle is going to be of note this spring now. With Cade Klubnik now on campus, D.J. Uiagalelei coming back. The Tigers got some good news with Xavier Thomas over the weekend.  He is back. Again that defense if going to be filthy good. They will be an interesting story line, not only in the spring but also as we get into the fall of ’22,” said Packer.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Happy Birthday, Tee Higgins. Hopefully, this coming year proves to be just as good as the last for the former Tiger standout receiver. In his second season in Cincinnati, the Bengals finally won a playoff (…)

4hr

Andrew Mukuba has added to his growing list of postseason honors with one of his most prestigious so far. Clemson’s first-year safety on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home