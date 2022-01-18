Packer on the interesting story lines at Clemson for 2022

Mark Packer believes there will be big things happening for Clemson football this year.

On the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network Packer discussed the great storylines that will be coming out of Clemson this year.

“That quarterback battle is going to be of note this spring now. With Cade Klubnik now on campus, D.J. Uiagalelei coming back. The Tigers got some good news with Xavier Thomas over the weekend. He is back. Again that defense if going to be filthy good. They will be an interesting story line, not only in the spring but also as we get into the fall of ’22,” said Packer.