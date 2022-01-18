The Insider Report: Clemson making moves with several 2023 OL

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What is the latest on 2023 OL Sam Pendelton? Which prospects are getting a visit this week from Clemson’s new offensive line coach Thomas Austin? What is the latest on a 2023 WR heading to Clemson for a visit? What did 2023 OL Luke Montgomery’s coach tell TCI about his star lineman? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report (FREE).