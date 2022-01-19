Big news for Georgia

There was big news for the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday.

One quarterback entered the transfer portal and another announced his return.

Fresh off a national championship victory, Stetson Bennett announced that he will return to lead the Dawgs for one more season.

While J.T. Daniels announced that he has entered the transfer portal.

JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal, per reports. https://t.co/FjngxKF5Wh — UGA Football Live – NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@UGAfootballLive) January 19, 2022