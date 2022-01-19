Breaking down the production returning to Clemson's defense

With Monday’s NFL Draft deadline having come and gone and most players having already decided whether or not they want to transfer, Clemson’s roster for the 2022 season is largely set.

Dabo Swinney and his staff are working to finalize Clemson’s recruiting class, some of which has already arrived on campus in order to go through spring practices. But as far as which players are leaving and which are staying on the current roster, the Tigers have the majority of those answers at this point.

With that in mind, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the amount of production the Tigers are returning on both sides of the ball. Next up is the defense, which is losing five starters in the second and third levels but is set to return the full two-deep along the defensive line.

Here’s a look at exactly how much production Clemson is set to return to all facets of its defense:

NOTE: Football players who have yet to transfer during their collegiate careers have until May 1 to do so and be immediately eligible at their next Division I school, so there could be more players leave Clemson’s program in the coming months. These numbers reflect the composition of the Tigers’ roster as of Monday’s NFL Draft deadline.

Tackles (defense only)

Sticking around

Trenton Simpson – 78

Andrew Mukuba – 54

Jalyn Phillips – 47

Myles Murphy 43

Ruke Orhorhoro – 42

R.J. Mickens – 37

Tyler Venables – 33

LaVonta Bentley – 30

KJ Henry – 28

Xavier Thomas – 27

Barrett Carter – 26

Tyler Davis -25

Sheridan Jones – 24

Jeremiah Trotter J.r – 22

Justin Mascoll – 19

Etinosa Reuben – 17

Keith McGuire – 15

Bryan Bresee – 15

Tre Williams – 13

Malcolm Greene – 13

Kevin Swint – 9

Payton Page – 8

Fred Davis – 6

Sergio Allen – 6

Greg Williams – 6

Carson Donnelly – 5

Nate Wiggins – 3

Lannden Zanders – 2

On the way out

James Skalski – 100

Baylon Spector – 85

Nolan Turner – 69

Mario Goodrich – 48

Andrew Booth Jr. – 39

Ray Thornton (transfer) – 12

Kane Patterson (transfer) – 7

Joseph Charleston (transfer) – 7

Justin Foster – 5

Regan Upshaw – 5

Jake Venables – 5

Darnell Jefferies – 1

Total tackles: 1,027

Tackles lost: 383

Production returning: 62.7%

Sacks

Sticking around

Simpson – 6

Mukuba – 1

Murphy – 7

Orhorhoro – 2.5

Venables, Bentley, Trotter, Tre Williams – 1

Henry – 4.5

Thomas – 3.5

Reuben – 2.5

Bresee – 1.5

Tyler Davis – 3.5

On the way out

Skalski – 2.5

Spector – 2.5

Turner – 2

Total sacks: 43

Sacks lost: 7

Production returning: 83.7%

Tackles for loss

Sticking around

Simpson – 12

Mukuba – 2

Phillips – 1

Murphy – 14

Orhorhoro – 8

Mickens – 0.5

Tyler Venables – 1.5

Bentley – 4

Henry – 6.5

Thomas – 5.5

Carter – 1

Tyler Davis 3.5

Trotter – 1

Reuben – 3.5

Bresee – 3

Tre Williams – 4

Swint – 3

Fred Davis – 0.5

Greg Williams 0.5

On the way out

Skalski – 4.5

Spector – 4.5

Turner – 2

Booth – 3

Thornton – 1

Upshaw – 0.5

Jake Venables – 1.5

Total TFL: 92

TFL lost: 17

Production returning: 81.5%

Pass breakups

Sticking around

Simpson – 3

Mukuba – 9

Phillips – 3

Murphy – 2

Orhorhoro – 3

Mickens – 2

Tyler Venables – 3

Thomas – 1

Carter – 1

Jones – 4

Mascoll – 3

Reuben – 1

Maguire – 1

Greene – 2

Greg Williams – 1

Donnelly – 1

Wiggins – 3

On the way out

Skalski – 6

Spector – 1

Turner – 3

Goodrich – 9

Booth – 5

Thornton – 1

Foster – 1

Total PBU: 69

PBU lost: 26

Production returning: 62.3%

Interceptions

Sticking around

Mickens – 2

Bresee – 1

Tyler Venables – 1

Jones – 1

On the way out

Booth – 3

Goodrich – 2

Spector – 1

Turner – 1

Total INTs: 12

INTs lost: 7

Production returning: 41.6%