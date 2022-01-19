Breaking down the production returning to Clemson's offense

With Monday’s NFL Draft deadline having come and gone and most players having already decided whether or not they want to transfer, Clemson’s roster for the 2022 season is largely set.

Dabo Swinney and his staff are working to finalize Clemson’s recruiting class, some of which has already arrived on campus in order to go through spring practices. But as far as which players are leaving and which are staying on the current roster, the Tigers have the majority of those answers at this point.

With that in mind, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the amount of production the Tigers are returning on both sides of the ball. First up is the offense, which is in line to return more than half of its starters, including quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, leading rusher Will Shipley and all but one starter along the offensive line.

Here’s a look at exactly how much production Clemson is set to return to all facets of its offense:

NOTE: Football players who have yet to transfer during their collegiate careers have until May 1 to do so and be immediately eligible at their next Division I school, so there could be more players leave Clemson’s program in the coming months. These numbers reflect the composition of the Tigers’ roster as of Monday’s NFL Draft deadline.

Passing yards

Sticking around

D.J. Uiagalelei – 2,246

Hunter Helms – 58

Billy Wiles – 31

Will Shipley – 2

On the way out

Taisun Phommachanh (transfer) – 131

Will Spiers – 17

Total passing yards: 2,485

Passing yards lost: 148

Production returning: 94%

Passing touchdowns

Sticking around

Uiagalelei – 9

Wiles – 1

Shipley – 1

On the way out

Phommachanh – 1

Total passing TDs: 12

Passing TDs lost: 1

Production returning: 91.6%

Rushing yards

Sticking around

Shipley – 738

Kobe Pace – 641

Uiagalelei – 308

Phil Mafah – 292

Will Taylor – 20

Ty Lucas – 13

Helms – 4

Wiles – 2

On the way out

Phommachanh – 69

Darien Rencher – 62

Lyn-J Dixon (transfer) – 48

Michel Dukes (transfer) – 7

Will Swinney – 6

Total rushing yards: 2,210

Rushing yards lost: 192

Production returning: 91.3%

Rushing touchdowns

Sticking around

Shipley – 11

Pace – 6

Uiagalelei – 4

Mafah – 3

On the way out

Phommachanh – 1

Will Swinney – 1

Total rushing TDs: 26

Rushing TDs lost: 2

Production returning: 92.3%

Receptions

Sticking around

Beaux Collins – 31

Davis Allen – 28

Joseph Ngata – 23

Dacari Collins – 16

Shipley – 16

Pace – 12

E.J. Williams – 9

Mafah – 7

Jake Briningstool – 3

Troy Stellato – 2

Taylor – 2

Max May – 1

Sage Ennis – 1

Hampton Earle – 1

Drew Swinney – 1

On the way out

Justyn Ross – 46

Will Swinney – 7

Ajou Ajou (transfer) – 6

Frank Ladson Jr. (transfer) – 4

Braden Galloway – 4

Will Brown – 2

Rencher – 2

Dixon – 2

Luke Price – 1

Dukes – 1

Total receptions: 228

Receptions lost: 75

Production returning: 67.1%

Receiving yards

Sticking around

Beaux Collins – 407

Allen – 208

Ngata – 438

Dacari Collins – 221

Shipley – 116

Pace – 131

Williams – 66

Mafah – 50

Briningstool – 67

Stellato – 15

Taylor – 6

May – 32

Ennis – 8

Earle – 6

Drew Swinney – 4

On the way out

Ross – 514

Will Swinney – 27

Ajou – 73

Ladson – 19

Galloway – 14

Brown – 38

Rencher – 8

Dixon – 7

Price – 7

Dukes – 3

Total receiving yards: 2,485

Receiving yards lost: 710

Production returning: 71.4%

Receiving touchdowns

Sticking around

Beaux Collins – 3

Allen – 3

Ngata – 1

Briningstool – 1

On the way out

Ross – 3

Dixon 1

Total receiving TDs: 12

Receiving TDs lost: 4

Production returning: 66.6%

