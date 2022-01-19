Breaking down the production returning to Clemson's offense

With Monday’s NFL Draft deadline having come and gone and most players having already decided whether or not they want to transfer, Clemson’s roster for the 2022 season is largely set.
Dabo Swinney and his staff are working to finalize Clemson’s recruiting class, some of which has already arrived on campus in order to go through spring practices. But as far as which players are leaving and which are staying on the current roster, the Tigers have the majority of those answers at this point.
With that in mind, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the amount of production the Tigers are returning on both sides of the ball. First up is the offense, which is in line to return more than half of its starters, including quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, leading rusher Will Shipley and all but one starter along the offensive line.
Here’s a look at exactly how much production Clemson is set to return to all facets of its offense:
NOTE: Football players who have yet to transfer during their collegiate careers have until May 1 to do so and be immediately eligible at their next Division I school, so there could be more players leave Clemson’s program in the coming months. These numbers reflect the composition of the Tigers’ roster as of Monday’s NFL Draft deadline.
Passing yards
Sticking around
D.J. Uiagalelei – 2,246
Hunter Helms – 58
Billy Wiles – 31
Will Shipley – 2
On the way out
Taisun Phommachanh (transfer) – 131
Will Spiers – 17
Total passing yards: 2,485
Passing yards lost: 148
Production returning: 94%
Passing touchdowns
Sticking around
Uiagalelei – 9
Wiles – 1
Shipley – 1
On the way out
Phommachanh – 1
Total passing TDs: 12
Passing TDs lost: 1
Production returning: 91.6%
Rushing yards
Sticking around
Shipley – 738
Kobe Pace – 641
Uiagalelei – 308
Phil Mafah – 292
Will Taylor – 20
Ty Lucas – 13
Helms – 4
Wiles – 2
On the way out
Phommachanh – 69
Darien Rencher – 62
Lyn-J Dixon (transfer) – 48
Michel Dukes (transfer) – 7
Will Swinney – 6
Total rushing yards: 2,210
Rushing yards lost: 192
Production returning: 91.3%
Rushing touchdowns
Sticking around
Shipley – 11
Pace – 6
Uiagalelei – 4
Mafah – 3
On the way out
Phommachanh – 1
Will Swinney – 1
Total rushing TDs: 26
Rushing TDs lost: 2
Production returning: 92.3%
Receptions
Sticking around
Beaux Collins – 31
Davis Allen – 28
Joseph Ngata – 23
Dacari Collins – 16
Shipley – 16
Pace – 12
E.J. Williams – 9
Mafah – 7
Jake Briningstool – 3
Troy Stellato – 2
Taylor – 2
Max May – 1
Sage Ennis – 1
Hampton Earle – 1
Drew Swinney – 1
On the way out
Justyn Ross – 46
Will Swinney – 7
Ajou Ajou (transfer) – 6
Frank Ladson Jr. (transfer) – 4
Braden Galloway – 4
Will Brown – 2
Rencher – 2
Dixon – 2
Luke Price – 1
Dukes – 1
Total receptions: 228
Receptions lost: 75
Production returning: 67.1%
Receiving yards
Sticking around
Beaux Collins – 407
Allen – 208
Ngata – 438
Dacari Collins – 221
Shipley – 116
Pace – 131
Williams – 66
Mafah – 50
Briningstool – 67
Stellato – 15
Taylor – 6
May – 32
Ennis – 8
Earle – 6
Drew Swinney – 4
On the way out
Ross – 514
Will Swinney – 27
Ajou – 73
Ladson – 19
Galloway – 14
Brown – 38
Rencher – 8
Dixon – 7
Price – 7
Dukes – 3
Total receiving yards: 2,485
Receiving yards lost: 710
Production returning: 71.4%
Receiving touchdowns
Sticking around
Beaux Collins – 3
Allen – 3
Ngata – 1
Briningstool – 1
On the way out
Ross – 3
Dixon 1
Total receiving TDs: 12
Receiving TDs lost: 4
Production returning: 66.6%
