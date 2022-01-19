Clemson keeping in touch with Peach State LB, brother of basketball signee

The Clemson Insider has the latest on a four-star Peach State linebacker with multiple connections to Clemson.

Recently, Grant Godfrey has been in touch with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who invited him to the Tigers’ spring practices and wanted to let him know that they’re very interested in him going forward. So much so that Clemson is planning to visit with Godfrey at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) sometime this spring.

Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn has also kept tabs on Godfrey. Obviously, Conn’s ties to the area play a huge role here, as he’s kept in touch with Godfrey’s head coach at North Gwinnett, Bill Stewart, ever since he was the head coach at nearby Grayson High School.

“It’s really important,” Godfrey said of Clemson’s interest in him, “because they’re one of the top schools that talks to me almost every week. Tennessee, [Clemson], Vanderbilt and Georgia are basically the schools that talk to me every week. Clemson hasn’t offered me, but they’re keeping in touch with me almost every week, which means a lot to me.”

Godfrey would love to have the chance to meet with Conn, personally. They’ve stayed connected, but when Godfrey unofficially visited for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021, Conn was tied up in a meeting.

“Next time he comes down here or I come up there, I would love to meet him and just have a conversation about football,” he said.

Prior to the game, Godfrey spent the majority of his time with Hall, who is close personal friends with his father, Randall Godfrey, a former NFL linebacker himself. Grant’s connections to Clemson don’t stop there, though. His older brother, R.J., is a three-star small forward, who signed with Brad Brownell’s program this past November.

Of course, Grant would need an offer from Clemson to do so, but what would it mean for him to have the opportunity to play at the same school as his older brother?

“I mean, that’s awesome,” he said. “We always loved talking about where we’re going and stuff. We haven’t really decided if we’re gonna play with each other, but if the opportunity presents itself, we would love to go up there and play at the same school and support each other.”

For Grant, it’s surreal that Clemson remains an option in his recruitment. The distance from his home in Suwanee is enticing and he’s aware of what the school has to offer and entails after watching R.J. go through the recruitment process.

Grant is fortunate enough to use his brother’s recruitment process as a guiding light. It’s a helpful tool that not every student-athlete has access to. Even though they’re playing two different sports at the next level, he knows what he’s looking for in a school at the next level and just how important relationship building will be for him going forward.

