Top cornerback receives offer from Tigers

Clemson handed out its second offer of the day, this one going to a top cornerback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Coppell (TX.) four-star Braxton Myers announced an offer from the Tigers on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Myers (6-1, 185) is considered to be the No. 6 safety in the class of 2023, while Rivals considers him to be the No. 19 cornerback prospect in his class.

The elite cornerback prospect recorded 40 tackles (five for loss), three interceptions, 11 PBUs and a forced fumble across his junior campaign.

Extra Points: Clemson offered Robbinsdale Cooper (Minneapolis, MN.) 2023 four-star tight end Jaxon Howard earlier Wednesday afternoon. Howard (6-4, 245) ranks as the No. 7 athlete, No. 80 overall propsect nationally and No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota for the 2023 recruiting class.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!