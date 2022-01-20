Clemson offer 'means everything' to elite 4-star cornerback

Braxton Myers always dreamed of having a Clemson offer.

The elite cornerback out of Coppell (TX.) saw his dreams come true Wednesday when the Tigers officially extended him a scholarship offer.

“It meant everything,” he told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Wednesday, “because that’s what I’ve really been working for. I know it’s very hard to get that (Clemson) offer and not everybody has it. So, it’s pretty meaningful to get and say I have it.”

Myers had been in contact with Mike Reed over the past couple of weeks. He’s another prospect that’s reaped the benefits of attending the Dabo Swinney Camp over the years. He camped at Clemson this past summer and Reed has been keeping tabs on him ever since.

“I would say our relationship is very tight like he knows all my family,” he said of Reed. “Relationship-wise, I feel like I can talk to him about anything because he’s just known me for so long. He’s just a great dude. I can talk about anything with him.”

Reed had previously coached up Myers at Clemson’s camps over the years but has been impressed by his progression into one of the more elite prospects across the country at the cornerback position.

“Coach Reed always knew me and he hit me up last week about my recent film,” Myers said. “He was just talking about how I grew as a player. He was saying how I was different from what I was freshman year and he could tell that I’d really been working.

“He was just talking about my aggression, how when the ball’s in the air, I can easily go get it and take it out of a receiver’s hand. Really, since I transferred, just seeing me playing against higher-level talent and he liked that about me. He thinks my tackling skills are great too.”

While some recruiting services have Myers pegged as a safety and others have him pegged as a cornerback, he told TCI that Clemson offered him at the latter position, hence why Reed has served as his primary recruiter.

The prospect of playing for Reed at the next level is enticing to Myers.

“It’s very exciting to me,” he said, “because being coached by one of the best in the country, like he can possibly do that with me and I can possibly be just like (Mario Goodrich III and Andrew Booth, Jr.), just giving him a chance. It would be great to learn from him and everything.”

Funny enough, Myers sees himself in the mold of a former Clemson standout cornerback in A.J. Terrell, who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. In comparing himself to Terrell, Myers (6-1, 185) says he is similar in size and has a similar skill set.

Most schools have told Myers that he can play anywhere in their defense because he has the size, skill set and speed to do so, he said.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Myers would like to take a couple more unofficial visits and then narrow down his options to the 10 schools that he’s very interested in. Then, he’ll go from there.

He lists over 30 offers, including Southern Cal, Mizzou, Florida State, Kentucky and now Clemson, which have all extended offers to him since the start of the new year.

Right now, it’s likely that Myers will be in attendance at Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29. He’s hoping to make it up there, as his father was looking for flights during TCI’s conversation with Myers on Wednesday night.

For Myers, it’s “really cool” that he’ll return to Clemson nearly seven months later with an offer in hand. The past two times he was at Clemson, he was just working as hard as he could to earn that offer. Now he has it and will be able to see what the program is all about from a behind-the-scenes perspective.

“I really liked it a lot,” Myers said regarding his past experiences at Clemson. “When I was up there, Coach Reed was the main person, who went around and watched. He had his assistants and players run the camps and I had just seen how the players interacted with everybody and it’s just cool.”

When Myers announced his offer on Twitter, he also tagged DeAndre McDaniel and Lemanski Hall in his Tweet.

McDaniel, a former Clemson cornerback, who now is a defensive analyst on Dabo Swinney’s staff, introduced himself to Myers on Tuesday and wanted to see what his plans were for Jan. 29. As for Hall, Clemson’s defensive ends coach, he played with Braxton’s father, Michael, in the NFL.

Michael played his college football at the University of Alabama, where he was a first-team All-American. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL draft.

He went on to play 10 years in the NFL and split time between Dallas, Cleveland, Denver and Cincinnati. In 138 career games, the former defensive tackle recorded 259 tackles, 15.5 sacks and an interception.

