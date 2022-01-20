Hall hits the recruiting trail hard Wednesday

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall made his rounds on the recruiting trail Wednesday

After speaking with the program’s head coach, Tanner Glisson, The Clemson Insider learned that Hall stopped by Troup County High School (Lagrange, Ga.) on behalf of a fast-rising 2024 safety in Noah Dixon.

“Of course, right now they can’t talk to him,” Glisson said of Dixon,” but, they just came in to see me and do some talking. They want to try and get him on campus to meet Coach Swinney. I know Clemson does things a little differently. They don’t just come around throwing around offers like crazy.”

According to Glisson, there is no doubt in his mind that Clemson and Alabama will eventually offer Dixon. Georgia has already offered him, while Oklahoma’s coming in tomorrow to offer.

“He’s gonna have every offer you can think of,” Glisson said. “He’s just a super fantastic kid. His athleticism is just a small piece of it. The intangibles are what makes this kid so great.

“On the field, he’s a hard-hitting safety that is physical, that’s got good ball skills, good cover skills. He runs somewhere in the 4.5 range. He’s got a good build. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s got a sister at Vanderbilt that’s very, very intelligent. His mama works here at the school. He’s just a hard, hard worker. Just a real asset to have in anybody’s locker room.”

This isn’t the first time Hall has visited with Glisson. He’s from Lanett (Ala.), which is about 15-30 miles south of Troup on I-85 in Georgia.

“We’ve known Coach Hall and he’s done a good job,” Glisson said. “Clemson’s always come through here and recruited us.”

Hall later made his way down to the Yellowhammer State Wednesday.

Along with Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn, Hall stopped by Madhouse Athletic Training to visit with the trainers of Carver (Ala.) 2023 four-star defensive Qua Russaw.

Russaw announced an offer from Clemson back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 after a conversation with both Hall and Conn.

“It felt great,” Russaw said of receiving an offer from Clemson,” because I’ve been talking with Coach Lemanski Hall for a ‘lil minute now. We’ve been building a bond. We keep in touch almost every day now. We have a great relationship.

“Being that they don’t hand out offers like everybody else does, I think it’s special,” he said. “They really got to know you to give you that offer. They don’t just want you because of football. I think it’s special.”

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge defender and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

That wasn’t the only recently-offered defensive end that Hall stopped by to see Wednesday. Hall also was at Highland Home (Ala.) High School, the home of another 2023 four-star in Keldric Faulk.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Faulk on Monday, Jan. 17.

He told The Clemson Insider back in July that Clemson holds one of the top spots in his recruitment, even though he hadn’t received an offer just yet.

Now, he has that offer in tow.

“I do believe an offer is on the way,” he told TCI this past summer. “I got hurt last year, which has slowed down everything for me, but I will wake everybody up soon.”

Faulk (6-5, 248) is ranked as the No. 15 defensive linemen and No. 92 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

