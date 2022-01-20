Sunshine State ATH set to visit Clemson this weekend

A new wide receiver target has emerged for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Clemson Insider has learned that F.W. Bucholz (Gainesville, Fla.) 2023 three-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore has set an unofficial visit to Clemson and will be on campus this weekend.

“I talked to the coaches at the beginning of last week and they liked my film and they want me to get up there,” Whittemore told TCI. “I’m excited to see the campus. I’ve heard just amazing stuff about what it’s like and the family atmosphere. I can’t wait to get up there.”

Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn reached out to Whittemore. And while Whittemore is an athlete, who has played quarterback for F.W. Bucholz, the Tigers are looking at him as a receiver. According to Whittemore, Conn informed him that Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham really likes his film and he wants to see him in person.

“Obviously, I have a few other offers, but they’re interested and they don’t want to miss out on anything,” he said.

When Clemson got in touch with Whittemore, it put a smile on his face.

“To go up there to Clemson, it’s just an encouragement,” he said. “It’s an amazing school. Guys like Hunter (Renfrow) and other receivers they’ve had, I can kind of relate myself to how they play and I think I’d fit very well there.”

Troy, FIU, FAU and West Virginia have all offered Whittemore at the quarterback position, but all his remaining offers are from schools like Florida and UCF, who have offered him at receiver, primarily in the slot.

Whittemore is a slot receiver by trade, but at Bucholz, they don’t really have anyone else to play quarterback. He does it for his team, but the expectation is that he’ll play the wide receiver position at the next level.

That said, being under center has helped him learn different nuances about playing the receiver position. Also, it also helps that both of his older brothers have played wide receiver at the FBS level.

“I definitely have,” he said. “You see the game more. I have a brother at Florida that starts at slot and I have a brother that played at Troy — he just finished — at receiver. I’ve kind of learned from them. They’ve taught me stuff that they’re learning and I’ve always played receiver. But definitely, quarterback has helped. You are able to see the game differently and for the past couple of years I’ve been back there, I’ve been able to say, ‘Hey, why haven’t I been doing that?’ It’s easier for the quarterback type-thing.”

Creed comes from a family of athletes. His older brothers Luke and Trent play at Troy and Florida, respectively. Trent started 8 out of his 10 appearances at receiver for the Gators this past season.

As for their parents, mom was a three-time all-conference volleyball player at UF, while his dad played receiver at UCF and now serves as Creed’s head coach at Bucholz.

“That’s just something we do around here,” Creed said.

