Update on Jags' head coaching search; first finalist emerges

The Jaguars appear to be narrowing down their coaching search.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jacksonville will conduct a second interview with Matt Eberflus. The Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator is the first known finalist for the position.

If the Colts’ defense over the years is any indication, if he were hired, Eberflus would help revitalize Jacksonville’s defense. Being that he would not be an offensive-minded head coach, it would make his potential staff hires for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach that more important.

While Trevor Lawrence alone won’t dictate who Jacksonville ultimately hires, the former Tiger’s development is crucial for the future of the franchise.

Including playing for Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Lawerence will be playing for his third head coach in as many years. Jacksonville must get this hire right, especially after the Urban Meyer fiasco.