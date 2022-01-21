Big official visit weekend on tap for Clemson

Clemson is getting ready for a big recruiting weekend, as the Tigers will play host to a quartet of official visitors this weekend.

The four official visitors that have confirmed that they will be in attendance are all uncommitted prospects in the class of 2022, looking to find their next home, prior to next month’s National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The official visitors that are expected to be on campus this weekend are — Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story, Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Kobe McCloud, Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX.) three-star running back Andrew Paul and Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin.

Caden Story

Starting off with Story, he formally decommitted from Auburn this weekend and has since re-opened his recruitment. The highly-touted defensive lineman out of the Yellowhammer State previously committed to Auburn on Aug. 1, 2021, and Nick Eason played a significant part in his decision to originally commit to Bryan Harsin’s program.

Story saw Eason as someone who could develop and take his game to the next level.

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator stayed in contact with Story and never stopped recruiting him, even after departing Auburn to join Dabo Swinney’s staff and return home to Clemson.

Eason stopped by Story’s high school last Friday and made an in-home visit with him and his parents just a couple of days later. He even made sure to bring his guitar with him.

“Coach Eason, that’s my guy,” Story said. “He’s a real dude. We have a really close relationship. I feel like he’s one of the best in the country. I feel like he is the best in the country. Me and Coach Eason, we’re tight. We’re close. That’s my dude. That’s my guy.”

When Eason originally recruited Story to Auburn, what was he looking for him to come in and do?

“Just developing and becoming a better player than I was before I got there,” Story added. “Become a better man than when I got there. He showed me a plan of the way they wanted to use me at Auburn and hopefully, [this weekend], he’ll do the same.”

Story is down to three schools: Clemson, Florida and Auburn. He’ll be making an official visit to Gainesville next weekend and then make his decision in Lanett High School’s gymnasium shortly thereafter.

Kobe McCloud

Like Story, ahead of his official visit to Clemson this weekend, McCloud ultimately decided to back off his commitment from FIU. He indicated that the coaching changes played a part in his decision to decommit and reopen his recruitment and weigh his options.

The legacy recruit recently spoke to The Clemson Insider prior to his official visit about what he’s looking forward to this weekend.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to see it. I haven’t been there since 2017 or around there, since my brother was there. So, it’s great to see it there, years later.”

Kobe, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud III. Now that Ray-Ray’s season is over, he plans on meeting his family at Clemson and will be present for Kobe’s official visit.

Right now, Kobe is pushing to wait until signing day. But if he likes how the official visit goes this weekend, there is a possibility that he could make a decision before then.

His recruitment is also now down to three schools: Clemson, UMass and Arizona.

Andrew Paul

Possibly the biggest name on campus this weekend will be Paul, who has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the country since his tremendous senior campaign. In 13 games, he recorded 2,824 all-purpose yards with 44 total touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 9.7 yards per carry and 201.2 yards per game.

Clemson officially extended a scholarship offer to Paul on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“I think Clemson is one of those premier programs,” Parish head coach Daniel Novakov said after Clemson officially offered Paul. “Anytime you get an offer from a place like that, I think it kind of legitimizes you as a star amongst stars. I think it’s one of those top-notch programs that all kids aspire to be recruited by.”

Paul was visited by both Clemson running back coach C.J. Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who stopped by his training session with Brandon Williams on Wednesday.

Williams, who trains the three-star running back at FASST Performance & Fitness and has done so for the past three and a half years. He’s worked every step of the way with the Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX.) product.

Spiller and Streeter chatted with Paul a little bit before his training session Thursday. They didn’t want to interrupt but just were there to observe the running back prospect, who has become a priority for Clemson in the 2022 recruiting class.

Williams spoke with TCI ahead of Paul’s visit to Clemson this weekend.

“Oh man, he’s excited,” Williams said. “He can’t wait to go talk to them again and really get to see Dabo Swinney. Dabo’s gonna be Dabo and I told him, everything you listen to, listen in and ask a lot of questions and get to know him. We do walk by our faith. That’s who we are. That’s something he’s believed in since Day 1 when I first met him and Dabo’s lined up with that.”

Paul is coming off an official visit to the University of Michigan the weekend prior and previously visited the University of Colorado as well. He has one remaining official visit remaining and he could choose to visit either Notre Dame or Oregon prior to signing day, but nothing’s set in stone just yet.

Without getting ahead of ourselves, this weekend will be big for Paul and Clemson’s pursuit of him. Shortly thereafter, Swinney is tentatively scheduled to visit make an in-home visit with Paul on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Kylon Griffin

Last, but certainly not least, is Griffin, the three-star defensive back out of Montgomery Catholic Prep.

Griffin, who was recently offered by Clemson, included the Tigers, along with Nebraska and Southern Cal, as his top and final three schools.

Griffin (6-0, 187) is a former Mississippi State commit. He officially visited Nebraska last weekend, will visit Clemson this weekend and will finish off his visits with Southern Cal next weekend.

According to MaxPreps, Griffin recorded 44 total tackles (five for loss), six passes defended and a caused fumble as a senior this past season.

