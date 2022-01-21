Former Tigers standout names his top-5 Clemson D-linemen ever

January 21, 2022

Recently, former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins appeared on The Players Club Podcast, a college football show hosted by now-former Clemson running back, Darien Rencher.

During their conversation, Rencher asked Wilkins to rattle off his top-5 Clemson defensive linemen. That’s a tall task, given the lengthy, star-studded history of the program at that position.

Here’s Wilkins’ list in no particular order:

  • Grady Jarrett
  • Vic Beasley
  • William “The Fridge” Perry
  • DaQuan Bowers
  • Gaines Adams

Even though he is more than worthy of being considered, Wilkins did not include himself. He did, however, include four former first-round draft picks and Jarrett, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

You can watch the full interview with Rencher and Wilkins below:

