Former Tigers standout names his top-5 Clemson D-linemen ever

Recently, former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins appeared on The Players Club Podcast, a college football show hosted by now-former Clemson running back, Darien Rencher.

During their conversation, Rencher asked Wilkins to rattle off his top-5 Clemson defensive linemen. That’s a tall task, given the lengthy, star-studded history of the program at that position.

Here’s Wilkins’ list in no particular order:

Grady Jarrett

Vic Beasley

William “The Fridge” Perry

DaQuan Bowers

Gaines Adams

Even though he is more than worthy of being considered, Wilkins did not include himself. He did, however, include four former first-round draft picks and Jarrett, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

You can watch the full interview with Rencher and Wilkins below:

