Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Pitt 48

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Pitt 48

Basketball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 75, Pitt 48

By January 22, 2022 8:36 pm

By |

CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers dominated Pitt Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , , Basketball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home