Goodwin, Austin stop by Georgia high school Friday

Two Clemson assistants stopped by the same Peach State High School Friday.

Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin visited Denmark High School (Alpharetta, GA).

The Georgia-based high school is home to two prospects that the Tigers have continued to show interest in four-star offensive tackle Shamurad Umarov and four-star linebacker Dee Crayton.

Umarov confirmed Autin’s visit to his high school Saturday.

He spoke with The Clemson Insider earlier this month about now-former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s visit to his high school in December 2021.

Shortly thereafter, Austin got in contact with Umarov. They’ve been exchanging messages ever since and Clemson’s offensive line coach has made clear to the big-time offensive lineman that the Tigers are interested in him and will be recruiting him going forward.

Umarov (6-6, 290) ranks as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 188 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

As for Crayton, Brent Venables served as his primary recruiter until he departed to become Oklahoma’s next head. In December, Clemson co-defesnive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn stopped by Denmark to reaffirm Clemson’s interest in him, that they will be heavily recruiting him and are excited for him as a prospect.

Crayton was in attendance for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech back on Sept. 14, 2021.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Crayton said. “It was a packed out stadium, probably over 100,000 people there and just walking up on that hill and seeing all those players run-up, a whole bunch of future NFL players, so inspirational. I just loved it. I talked to Dabo, he hyped us up. It was a crazy experience. I mean the experience, just seeing all the fans…it was really crazy. I haven’t experienced anything like it.”

Crayton is ranked as the No. 19 linebacker and No. 20 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!