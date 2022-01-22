Transfers that could help Clemson next season

With the recent news of quarterback Hunter Johnson returning to Clemson, Dabo Swinney has brought in his first transfer of the portal era. But are the Tigers done with the portal?

In the past, Swinney has been consistent with a couple of things when talking about the possibility of bringing in transfers: They have to be right fit, and they have to be talented enough to contribute immediately if not start. Yet bringing back Johnson, who’s coming from Northwestern after beginning his collegiate career at Clemson, shows Swinney isn’t against adding quality depth through the portal either.

With all of that in mind, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the top available transfers that could help the Tigers next season. And since they would have to be able to contribute from Day 1, we’re limiting these candidates to positions of need.

We aren’t saying Clemson will land any of these players, but they are some of the transfers available that could make an impact next season and fit Swinney’s criteria.

Running back

This isn’t the biggest need for Clemson, but it’s one nonetheless, particularly from a depth standpoint. Will Shipley will go into the spring as the Tigers’ RB1 after leading the team in rushing as a freshman, but after losing three scholarship running backs off last season’s roster, the depth chart behind him is fluid.

Clemson is looking to sign a running back in its 2022 recruiting class and host Andrew Paul this weekend for an official visit.

Dylan McDuffie, Buffalo

This might be a tough ask considering McDuffie was Buffalo’s featured back this past season, but might he want to join a Power Five program and compete with Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah for the No. 2 spot in the backfield?

McDuffie was the Bulls’ leading rusher with 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns in the fall. That made him the Mid-American Conference’s fourth-leading rusher. He bided his time for his chance, too, spending his first three seasons at Buffalo as a backup before bursting onto the scene.

Perhaps McDuffie wants to be the guy at his next school, too, which likely wouldn’t happen at Clemson. But if he’s OK with being part of the rotation, Clemson could do a lot worse than adding a 1,000-yard rusher to it.

Wide receiver

Similar to running back, this isn’t the most pressing need for the Tigers, but Clemson is looking for a new No. 1 receiver with Justyn Ross moving on (Frank Ladson’s transfer doesn’t help with depth either). Joseph Ngata could be the primary candidate to fill those shoes, but he’s struggled to stay healthy in his three years with the program.

Freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins came on late in the season, and E.J. Williams is returning, too. Clemson is also bringing in a pair of freshmen wideouts from the current recruiting cycle, but might the Tigers be interested in a more experienced playmaker on the outside?

Jermaine Burton, Georgia

If so, Burton would certainly fit the ball.

Burton, who just entered the portal earlier this week, was Georgia’s second-leading receiver in terms of yards (497) and led the Bulldogs with an average of 19.1 yards per reception. He started 14 of 15 games this season for the eventual national champions.

Making Burton even more enticing is he has three years of eligibility left after signing with Georgia as a four-star prospect out of California in 2020. There’s still plenty of competition in Clemson’s receiver room, but Burton has the talent to push for a starting job wherever he ends up.

Offensive line

If Clemson’s pursuit of linemen in the portal is any indication, this may be the biggest area of need in the eyes of Swinney and his coaching staff.

Clemson has whiffed on its most of its primary targets, including former Virginia center Victor Oluwatimi (Michigan) and former Louisiana guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), but the Tigers are still looking for help along an offensive line that went through eight different starting lineups this past season. With Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks back at tackle, the help the Tigers need is primarily on the interior.

Tyler Guyton, TCU

As TCI previously reported, Clemson has reached out to Guyton, an interesting option for the Tigers considering he’s only played tackle in college.

It’s hard to envision anyone supplanting McFadden or Parks for a starting job at tackle. Perhaps the Tigers want some quality depth behind them. Or maybe the Tigers envision a different role for Guyton all together.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pounder, a redshirt freshman this past season, played nine games over his two seasons at TCU, lining up at H-back at times. Guyton even caught a 6-yard touchdown pass against Iowa State.

Tyler Steen, Vanderbilt

Steen is another tackle who started 36 games over the last three seasons at Vanderbilt, so he’s almost certainly going to want to at least compete for a starting job at his next stop.

Again, good luck to anyone trying to take one of those away from McFadden and Parks. But at 6-5 and 315 pounds, perhaps a move inside would appeal to Steen if it helps his draft stock for the next level. If not, this won’t happen.

Steen would be a graduate transfer if he does indeed decide to leave Vanderbilt.

Linebacker

Clemson is losing 66% of its starting linebackers with James Skalski and Baylon Spector on the way out. Trenton Simpson is still holding down the strong side, and the Tigers have LaVonta Bentley, Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Keith Maquire among others still around.

But the starting experience is scarce. Bentley is the only one among that group that’s ever started a game, making for what should be some fierce competition in the middle and on the weak side beginning this spring.

Cam Bright, Pittsburgh

Clemson lost a transfer within the ACC (Ladson to Miami). Why not add its own from the league?

OK, that’s not a valid reason to bring in a transfer. As far as fits go, though, there may not be a better one than Bright. A multi-year starter for the Panthers at outside linebacker, Bright has the starting experience Clemson now lacks at that spot. He was also a captain for the Panthers this past season during their run to the ACC title.

Bright, an Alabama native, ended his Pitt career with 182 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss. The downside is he only has one year of eligibility left, but if he could vastly improve the second level of the defense on what should be another championship-contending team at Clemson next season, wouldn’t it be worth it?

Lorenzo McCaskill, Louisiana

Another player with one year left in college, McCaskill turned into one of the Sun Belt’s most prolific linebackers for Billy Napier’s defense at Louisiana. The second-team all-Sun Belt selection finished this season with 84 tackles after posting 83 stops and two sacks in 2020.

McCaskill finished his four-year career with the Ragin’ Cajuns with 232 tackles and four sacks. He’s got interest from other Power Five schools, including Tennessee and Texas.

Cornerback

Similar to the second level of the defense, Clemson is losing multiple starters on the third level, including both corners. Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich are leaving some big shoes to fill as the ACC’s top corner tandem this season.

Sheridan Jones is the only returning corner that’s started a game for Clemson. It’s a position where the Tigers could use a plug-and-play type of talent.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

Clemson might be able to find that in Bernard-Converse, who, like Booth and Goodrich, was a first-team all-conference performer this past season.

A four-year starter, Bernard-Converse has been arguably the Big 12’s best corner for the last couple of seasons. He led Oklahoma State in pass breakups (10) for the second straight year and finished his time with the Cowboys with 193 tackles, 23 pass breakups and two interceptions.

And like Booth and Goodrich, he’s used to playing for one of college football’s premier defenses. Oklahoma State finished fourth nationally this season in total defense and ninth in points allowed. It feels like another ideal fit for Clemson’s defense if the Tigers decide to pursue him.

