Wilkins remembers draft day chest bump: 'This is my moment'

Darien Rencher hosted his former roommate/teammate, Christian Wilkins on The Players Club Podcast recently.

Rencher asked Wilkins, the former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman, to go over his draft experience and his unforgettable chest bump with NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell.

“It was just so many emotions going on that day and when I saw the commissioner, I just lost it,” Wilkins recalled. “I’m like this is my moment, forget this. I’m going up top.”

Wilkins said he gave Goodell the signal and everything, but the commissioner didn’t quite catch on. Goodell ended up catching Wilkins on his way down.

“It was a dope experience, a dope draft moment,” he said. “I’ll remember it forever. I’m sure [Goodell] will remember it forever, the day he almost died.”

“Forget this, this is my time! I’m going up top!” @cwilkins42 on when he chest bumped Roger Goodell right after he was picked by the @MiamiDolphins 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qu8pKuxvMQ — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) January 21, 2022