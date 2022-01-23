2023 New York ATH on Clemson interest : 'I'm still their guy'

This priority target in the 2023 recruiting class has recently been in contact with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.



Dabo Swinney also spoke with one of the coaches of Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) three-star athlete Moussa Kane and passed along the message that the Tigers are still highly interested in him.

“For someone of his caliber and someone who has won multiple national championships to think highly of me, that means a lot,” Kane said of Swinney.

Kane spoke with Reed earlier this month. He extended an invitation for him to attend the program’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29, but, unfortunately, Kane won’t be able to attend. In the meantime, he is vying to make a return visit to Clemson sometime this spring.

“They still want me to come down,” he said. “I’m still their guy. They’re still showing the same amount of love.”

Even though it was now-former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who extended Kane his offer this past summer, Reed has since served as his primary recruiter.

Kane previously indicated that Venables leaving for Oklahoma wouldn’t affect his recruitment or the way he felt about the Tigers. We now know that Reed had opportunities to leave this offseason, but chose to stay at Clemson.

That resonated with Kane.

“I wasn’t too shocked,” he said. “I got to meet Coach Reed in person. I’ve seen the type of guy he is. I’ve seen the types of guys that he wants to bring in. Seeing all that, it’s not a shock that a lot of his DBs have accomplished something.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Kane is keeping his options wide open. In all honesty, Kane would like to be committed prior to his senior season, but it’s not something he’s going to rush into. He wants to be sure about his decision, especially when considering just how coaching changes transpired this offseason.

“I know I’m a good football player,” Kane said, “but also education is really important, especially in my family. Ever since I was a kid, my parents have been drilling that education is what you really need. Sports is the way I’m using to get that education. What I’m looking for is a school that has great education too, and then I’m also looking at football.”

Kane just finished his junior season, which was his first time playing football in nearly two years. The first time he got back on the field, he was a little rusty in the beginning, but he eventually settled in. He kind of wished they had a longer season because he found his flow a bit later in the season.

On film, he was able to show his man-coverage skills, ball skills and his high football acumen. Because Kane was primarily playing safety he wasn’t able to press as much, which a lot of schools think is one of his best attributes as a cornerback.

For Kane, it was a “great feeling” to be named Mid Atlantic Prep League first-team. It made all the hard work he put in worth it.

