Alabama DB has 'amazing time' on official visit

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin was on campus this weekend for his official visit to Clemson.

Griffin, who remains one of the top uncommitted prospects in the Yellowhammer State, is making his last rounds of visits before he eventually makes his decision.

The fast-rising cornerback released his top-3 schools, which included Clemson, Nebraska and Southern Cal. He’s now made visits to Clemson and Nebraska and will visit USC before making his decision.

According to MaxPreps, the former Mississippi State commit. recorded 44 total tackles (five for loss), six passes defended and a caused fumble as a senior this past season.

Had an amazing time at Clemson this weekend. Thanks to all and I really appreciate it⚪️🟠🟣🐅 #ALLIN #Clemson pic.twitter.com/OdulBA6fxe — Kylon Griffin (@kylonisland) January 23, 2022

