Could this team pursue Watson once again?

With the NFL offseason in full force for all but a few teams, speculation of where players will end up next season continues to run rampant. For former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson, rumors have been swirling about his next destination.

While the Carolina Panthers once seemed like a plausible destination for the Houston Texans quarterback, they opted not to trade for him at this past season’s trade deadline. Though, Carolina has since found itself in quarterback purgatory.

That’s why Jonathan Alexander, who covers the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, seems to think the Panthers are going to take their best shot at Waston again, even when considering the potential cost and the allegations against him.

With Watson having to approve any trade, Alexander believes the Panthers are exploring options to make themselves a more suitable destination going forward. He notes Carolina’s interest in two of Waton’s former coaches during their recent offensive coordinator search. Of course, they wound up settling on former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

Having Watson playing in Carolina would certainly make a few Clemson fans pretty happy. But with the talent level or lack thereof, that would be surrounding him, one could argue that the Panthers would need to add more than just Watson to be competitive.

NEW: As the Panthers continue to search for their quarterback of the future, a trade Deshaun Watson remains an option. But there are things to consider https://t.co/HfO7Ojzga3 — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) January 23, 2022

