What They Are Saying: Reader dominates for Bengals

Former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader had the nation buzzing with his play Saturday afternoon as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Reader’s performance against the Titans.

Again, worth saying that DJ Reader is an absolute menace. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 22, 2022

DJ Reader says it’s time to end the “disrespect” around Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/cktzzo5YMt — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 23, 2022

DJ Reader is off to a great start tonight. Reader has been the Bengals most consistent player all season on defense #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 22, 2022

Henry rush no gain tackle by DJ Reader#Bengals 16 #Titans 16 Q4 pic.twitter.com/qQKuaKe9bq — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 23, 2022

DJ Reader leans in to Logan Wilson’s press conference and Wilson asks him if it’s not Why Not Us anymore than what is the new mantra? “It’s us,” Reader said. “We dem.” pic.twitter.com/z2mBBmjSxG — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2022

DJ Reader is making life absolutely hellish for the Titans IOL in the run game — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) January 22, 2022

DJ Reader was the best player in the game tonight. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 23, 2022

Run at who??!?! — Dj Reader (@Djread98) January 23, 2022

The entire football world will know who DJ Reader is after today — Bengals Study Room (@report_bengals) January 22, 2022

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports