What They Are Saying: Reader dominates for Bengals

What They Are Saying: Reader dominates for Bengals

Uncategorized

What They Are Saying: Reader dominates for Bengals

By January 23, 2022 8:38 am

By |

Former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader had the nation buzzing with his play Saturday afternoon as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Reader’s performance against the Titans.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports

, , , , , , Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home